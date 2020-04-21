83 VAW Cases During Lockdown: WOREC

83 VAW Cases During Lockdown: WOREC

April 21, 2020, 6:16 p.m.

Women are reported to have been facing more incidences of domestic violence during lockdown enforced in the country to stem the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Women Rehabilitation Center (WOREC), it has recorded 83 cases of violence against women and girls from 13 districts through its three hotlines and 28 psycho-social councilors in the period of lockdown which has been in force since March 24.

The cases of domestic violence tops the chart as their number is 46 followed by 14 cases of rape, six suicides , two of attempted rape, two of sexual harassment, two of attempted murder, one murder and one either murder or suicide.

Towards the domestic violence, the cases of spousal violence are the highest (37) and 17 alleged perpetrators are within from the families.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Eleven New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 In Udayapur , Total Reaches 42
Apr 21, 2020
Worst Ahead Of Us: WHO Director-General
Apr 21, 2020
People Left Home Violating The Lockdown In Kathmandu
Apr 21, 2020
Coronavirus Confirm Cases Reached 40 In Nepal
Apr 21, 2020
Eight New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected In Udayapur
Apr 21, 2020

More on News

Eleven New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 In Udayapur , Total Reaches 42 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 minutes ago
People Left Home Violating The Lockdown In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Coronavirus Confirm Cases Reached 40 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Eight New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Ordinances Are Unconstitutional: Constitutional Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 4 minutes ago
Lockdown Violators Decline In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 37 minutes ago

The Latest

Worst Ahead Of Us: WHO Director-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Covid-19 Cases Surge Past 18,500 In India As Death Toll Climbs To 590 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Donald Trump To Order Suspension Of Immigration To US To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2.47 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Trump And Cuomo Display Different Ways To Lead During Coronavirus Pandemic By April Kim Apr 21, 2020
Virus-finding Tests 'Core Tool': WHO chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75