People Left Home Violating The Lockdown In Kathmandu

Violating the lockdown, hundreds of people in Koteshwor gathered at the bus stop. They did not maintain social distancing and other basic guidelines. Today, there is a long queue of buses sent by concerned local levels and provinces.

Those people are from Dolkha, Ramechhap, Sindhuli and Sindhupalchwok. The crowd was out of control from security.

Similar numbers of people also gathered in Kalnki to go home. More than 50 buses left Kalanki to different parts of the western region.

Many rural municipalities have arranged vehicles to their resident with a commitment that they will stay in quarantine for 15 days.

Photo; Deshsanchar