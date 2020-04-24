Prime Minister Of Qatar Assures Nepal To Take Care Nepali Citizens

April 24, 2020, 9:19 a.m.

Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani assured for their necessary protection and care without any discrimination and conveyed that they should not to be worried about it. He appreciated Nepali nationals as honest, diligent and hardworking people.

Prime Minister Oli held telephone conversation with the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani last evening.

Prime Minister Oli thanked the Government of State of Qatar for the release of 17 Nepali nationals from different prisons of Qatar today.

The two Prime Ministers also exchanged in details the efforts made by their respective Governments to fight against COVID-19. Prime Minister Oli appreciated effective steps taken by the State of Qatar to contain spread of the pandemic and thanked the Qatari Government for the support and care provided to the Nepali nationals at this difficult time. Prime Minister Oli expressed full confidence that Nepali nationals will not face any difficulty and receive full support of the Government of Qatar in terms of livelihoods, employment security and necessary social protection as well as medical care.

