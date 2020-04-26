Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 200,000, 813,000 Recovered

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the global death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 200,000.

The University says 2,865,938 people had been confirmed to be infected worldwide. The death toll stood at 200,698.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stood at more than 2.88 million people, with some 813,000 recoveries.

The United States has registered more than 920,000 infections, with about 50,000 deaths.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that he will authorize 5,000 pharmacies in the state to conduct diagnostic coronavirus tests to increase the testing capacity.