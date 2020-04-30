Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.1 million

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 3.1 million

April 30, 2020, 9:34 a.m.

Data compiled by a US university shows the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has surpassed 3.1 million worldwide reports NHK.

NHK citing the Johns Hopkins University says the total number of cases globally hit 3,170,335 as of 18:30 UTC on Wednesday.

The United States topped the list with 1,027,295 cases; followed by Spain with 236,899; Italy with 203,591; France with 169,053; and Britain with 166,440.

The global number of death toll totaled 224,708.

The US had the most fatalities at 59,392; followed by Italy at 27,682; Britain at 26,097; Spain at 24,275; and France at 23,660.

