Generally Cloudy With Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Some Parts Of Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and in the western hilly region, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the central and western hilly regions and at a few places of the eastern region.

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the eastern terai region, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern and western hilly regions and at one or two places of the central region tonight.

During the last twenty four hours, light to moderate rain and thundershower occurred at many places over western, central and eastern Nepal. Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi and Dang Bhairahawa and Pokhara received moderate to heavy rain. Similarly, Simara, Okhadhunga, Biratnagar and Taplegung also received heavy to moderate rainfall.

Weather Activity in the next 24 hours:

During the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spell is expected over terai region of Nepal.

Now, local wind and low pressure areas in eastern India close to Nepal border has impacted weather of Nepal. Similarly, wind with moisture has been entering into Nepal from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Indian weather channel skymet weather predicts that the low pressure area is expected to form over South Andaman Sea by today afternoon or evening it will intensify into a depression in subsequent 24 to 48 hours.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over Jammu & Kashmir and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over sub-Himalayan West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation in lower levels is over South Odisha.