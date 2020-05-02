Nepal Army Announces Recovery Of A Missing Korean And A Nepali Trekker

Nepal Army Announces Recovery Of A Missing Korean And A Nepali Trekker

May 2, 2020, 12:37 p.m.

Nepal Army said that its rescue team found last two deceased bodies including a Nepali and Korean on a slope above the bank of Modi River.

Earlier, five other members of the trekking team were found at different intervals of time. Body of Nepali guide Saroj Pariyar was found on February 27, porter Mem Bahadur Tamang on April 11, Two Koreans on April 25 and another Korean on April 27.

Following this recovery, Nepal Army recovered all the bodies of missing Korean and Nepali trekkers. They found the bodies of all seven persons who had gone missing in an avalanche in Kaski district about three and a half months ago.

A team of seven persons including four Korean trekkers and their two Nepali porters and a Nepali guide had gone missing from Hinku Cave area of Annapurna Rural Municipality-11 in Kaski district after an avalanche triggered by heavy snowfall hit the trail route along the Annapurna trekking circuit on January 16.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany Supports Nepal On COVID-19 – Thanks To A French Repatriation Flight
May 02, 2020
157 Nepalese Workers Infected By Coronavirus In Bahrain
May 02, 2020
Fire Broke out In Taplejung Is Under Control
May 02, 2020
Sita Navami 2020: Today Is Janaki Navami
May 02, 2020
Bangladesh Has 8231 Coronavirus Positive Cases Till Friday
May 02, 2020

More on News

Germany Supports Nepal On COVID-19 – Thanks To A French Repatriation Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
157 Nepalese Workers Infected By Coronavirus In Bahrain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Fire Broke out In Taplejung Is Under Control By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Pandemic Still Global Health Emergency: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Chairman Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 59 minutes ago

The Latest

Sita Navami 2020: Today Is Janaki Navami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Bangladesh Has 8231 Coronavirus Positive Cases Till Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Strategizing Economic Rebounding And Cooperation In India And Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
Bhutan Conducts 9964 Tests With Seven Coronavirus Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
World Should Follow Korea On COVID-19 Fight: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020
N.K. Leader Kim Jong-un Out Of Public Eye For 20th Straight Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75