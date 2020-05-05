Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases

Russia is registering more new infections than any other country in Europe. Helicopters and drones are being deployed in Moscow to enforce social distancing ahead of a two-day public holiday. Follow DW for the latest.

Russia has recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases and is now lodging the most new infections in Europe. Pakistan and India are also reporting record one-day spikes in infections

Italy sees its lowest death toll since its lockdown started on March 10

The global death toll currently stands at more than 246,000 with almost 3.5 million cases of the virus that first emerged in China at the turn of the year

23:04 Canada will devote CAN$240 million (US$170 million, €155 million) to develop virtual care and mental health tools in order to help citizens cope with the psychological aspects of the outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

The money will be used primarily to set up new digital platforms and applications to give people "strategies to manage stress or support from a procurement professional," Trudeau said.

Another objective of the scheme is to improve online virtual care to help stop the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 60,000 people and resulted in 3,795 deaths in the country.

"By helping doctors run appointments online, you can stay safe at home while getting care, and our hospitals can stay focused on those who need it most," said Trudeau told reporters at his daily briefing.

"If we can use apps to order dinner and videochats to stay in touch with family, we can use new technology to keep each other healthy," he added.