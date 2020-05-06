17 New Cases Of COVID-19 Have Been Confirmed In Birgunj, Total Tally Reached To 99

Dr. Bikash Devkota, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, informed 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nepal today, taking the tally to 99.

Dr. Devkota said that all the infected were from Birgunj, a town in the southern part of Nepal bordering with India.

Of them, 10 are men and 7 are women. A two-month-old baby is said to be one of the infected.

According to Deshsanchar, all of the infected persons are from the same family and they are residents of Chhapkaiya of Birgunj Metropolitan City Ward no 3. Two of the family members of the group are currently undergoing treatment in Narayani Hospital. They belong to the Muslim community.

Three days ago, Narayani Hospital has sent their swab in National Lab for testing.