Weather forecast For May 6 Across Nepal

May 6, 2020, 6:35 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country but chances of becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the terai region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy throughout the country. During the next 24 hours, Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the eastern and western regions are possible over many parts of Nepal.

Weather Activity during the last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells occurred over Dhangadhi, Nepalgunj, Dang, Bhairawa and Kathmandu. Light to moderate rains with isolated intense spells occurred at many places over Janakpur, Biratnagar, Dhankuta and Dharan.

Weather Analysis

Western Disturbance and local wind is over the country and wind with moisture is entering into Nepal from Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over Bangladesh.

According to Skymetweather, a trough is extending from North Haryana to cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

