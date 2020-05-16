COVID-19: Nepal’s National Tally Reaches 267 With Nine New Cases

COVID-19: Nepal’s National Tally Reaches 267 With Nine New Cases

May 16, 2020, 7:49 a.m.

With the nine new cases confirmed today, Nepal’s total tally reaches to 267.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), 23 and 47-year old females and 9 and 10-year old boys of Birgunj, Parsa, 25-year old male of Triyuga, Udayapur, 23, 36 and 34-year old males of Gadhawa-4 and 5 and Tulsipur-7 of Dang and 7-year old boy of Satungal, Kathmandu tested positive for the virus in PCR test, informed MoHP by issuing a press statement.

According to the Ministry, the PCR tests were conducted at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku, BPKIHS, Dharan, and Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj.

Ministry said that Health condition of all COVID-19 patients is normal and they are in contact with health workers, the ministry informed.

