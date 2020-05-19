President Trump Taking Unproven Drug Hydroxychloroquine

President Trump Taking Unproven Drug Hydroxychloroquine

May 19, 2020, 8:12 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has said he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, even though health officials have warned it may be unsafe.

Speaking at the White House, he told reporters he started taking the malaria and lupus medication recently.

"I'm taking it for about a week and a half now and I'm still here, I'm still here," was his surprise announcement.

There is no evidence hydroxychloroquine can fight off coronavirus, though clinical trials are under way.

What did Trump say?

The 73-year-old president was hosting a meeting devoted to the struggling restaurant industry on Monday, when he caught reporters unawares by revealing he was taking the drug.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers before you catch it, the frontline workers, many, many are taking it," he told reporters. "I happen to be taking it."

Asked what was his evidence of hydroxychloroquine's positive benefits, Mr Trump said: "Here's my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it."

Coronavirus: Where are cases still rising?

He added: "I've heard a lot of good stories [about hydroxychloroquine] and if it's not good, I'll tell you right I'm not going to get hurt by it."

Though some people in the White House have tested positive for coronavirus, the president said again on Monday he had "zero symptoms" and was being tested frequently.

He added that he has been taking a daily zinc supplement and received a single dose of azithromycin, an antibiotic meant to prevent infection.

When asked whether the White House physician had recommended he start taking the disputed remedy, Mr Trump said he himself had requested it.

Dr Sean Conley, physician to the president, said in a statement issued through the White House later on Monday that Mr Trump was in "very good health" and "symptom-free".

The US Navy officer added: "After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks."

What have US health officials said?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month issued an advisory saying that hydroxychloroquine has "not been shown to be safe and effective".

It cited reports that the drug can cause serious heart rhythm problems in Covid-19 patients.

The FDA warned against use of the medication outside hospitals, where the agency has granted temporary authorisation for its use in some cases.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says there are no approved drugs or therapeutics to prevent or treat Covid-19, which is confirmed to have infected more than 1.5 million people in the US, killing over 90,000 patients.

What else did Trump say?

Dismissing reports of severe side effects from hydroxychloroquine, the president said: "All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK."

He said the "only negative" he had heard was from a "very unscientific report" conducted by "people that aren't big Trump fans".

Mr Trump was apparently referring to a preliminary study from April of Covid-19 patients in US government-run hospitals for military veterans that suggested hydroxychloroquine had no benefit and may have even caused a greater rate of deaths.

"I get a lot of tremendously positive news on the hydroxy," the president told reporters, adding: "What do you have to lose?"

According to doctors, the drug has the potential to cause symptoms including heart failure, suicidal thoughts and signs of liver disease.

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army’s Medicines Arrive From China
May 19, 2020
U.S. Embassy Nepal Team Donated PPE To Nepal Armed Force Hospital
May 19, 2020
India Records Over 4,900 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Tally Exceeds 100,000
May 19, 2020
COVID-19: Banke, Kapilvastu, Parsa And Rautahat At High Risk Areas
May 19, 2020
Nepal Cabinet Approves New Map Including Kalapani
May 19, 2020

More on United Stats of America

US To Restore Partial Funding To WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Parts Of New York Reopen Under 4-Stage Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
President Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine By Year-End By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
US President Trump Rules Out Renegotiating Trade Deal With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Coronavirus Whistle-blower Tells Congress US Lacks Vaccine Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
White House Staffs Order To Wear Mask By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Army’s Medicines Arrive From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2020
U.S. Embassy Nepal Team Donated PPE To Nepal Armed Force Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2020
Lockdown To Locked In By Hemang Dixit May 19, 2020
India Records Over 4,900 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Tally Exceeds 100,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2020
COVID-19: Banke, Kapilvastu, Parsa And Rautahat At High Risk Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2020
Nepal Cabinet Approves New Map Including Kalapani By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75