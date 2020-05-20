Chances Of Snowfall At Some Places of Eastern And Central High Mountainous Region

May 20, 2020, 6:26 a.m.

There will be mostly cloudy in the eastern region, generally cloudy in the central region and partly cloudy in the western region. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at many places in the eastern region and at a few places of the central region and at one or two places of the western region.

The division predicts chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

Weather Systems across the country:

Super cyclone Amphan is over West Central and the adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, it will get weaken into extremely severe cyclone soon. Cyclonic circulation and adjoining area in lower levels.

