Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

May 21, 2020, 6:01 p.m.

Following the number of people entering Kathmandu become probable of source spreading virus spread within the valley, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular today to all local levels of the valley to seal off all the entry points to the valley.

The meeting has also decided to mandatory the RDT test and quarantine for those who want to enter the valley. Metropolitan City and Municipality will provide paid quarantine facilities to the valley entrants and their mandatory Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

Letter f Ministry of Home Affairs.png

According to a decision, the meeting also decided to seal off each and every entry points to the capital city and to set up quarantine at hotels and community buildings at local levels for those who enter the valley.

Chaired by Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, the meeting also decided to seal off all the entry channels to the Kathmandu Valley.

The Home Ministry circular has come a week after a joint meeting of chiefs local levels in the Valley and security officers under the chairmanship of the Home Minister on May 14.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dhalkebar Substation Will Complete By Mid July (Asadh)
May 21, 2020
Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive
May 21, 2020
Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death
May 21, 2020
Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development
May 21, 2020
Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444
May 21, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 13 minutes ago
Eleven Security Officials Confirmed Infection Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 30 minutes ago
WHO Records Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 41 minutes ago
COVID-19: 23202 In Quarantine In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Dhalkebar Substation Will Complete By Mid July (Asadh) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
The Luxury Lockdown: Tackle To Covid-19, Fatal To Hunger By Dr. Man Bahadur Bk May 21, 2020
Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
India Rejects Nepal’s New Map: ‘Artificial Enlargement Of Territorial Claims Unacceptable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
Nepal Issues Map Incorporating Kalapani, Lipulek & Limpiyadhura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
Cyclone Amphan Ravages Coastal Areas Of India And Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75