Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Following the number of people entering Kathmandu become probable of source spreading virus spread within the valley, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular today to all local levels of the valley to seal off all the entry points to the valley.

The meeting has also decided to mandatory the RDT test and quarantine for those who want to enter the valley. Metropolitan City and Municipality will provide paid quarantine facilities to the valley entrants and their mandatory Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

The Home Ministry circular has come a week after a joint meeting of chiefs local levels in the Valley and security officers under the chairmanship of the Home Minister on May 14.