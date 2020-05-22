Weather Forecast For May 22 Across Nepal

The super cyclone Amphan now has weakened. It lies as a depression over North East Bangladesh and adjoining west Assam. Thus, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region. According to Metrological Forecasting Division, there will be thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern region

However, there will be partly cloudy in the central and western hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country and rain with gusty winds likely to occur at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions.

A fresh Western disturbance is expected to affect Western Himalayas on May 22nd. There will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions.