21 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery

Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients are discharged from Naryani COVID Special Temporary Hospital following the recovery on Tuesday night. Coordinator of the hospital, Dr. Udaya Naryan Singh said that those included 17 men and 4 women.

With this, 102 COVID-19 Patients discharged from the hospital following recovery. On Monday 43 patients including 2 Journalists discharged after recovery.

Following negative results in consecutive three PCR Tests, the hospital discharged them last night.

Now, there are only nine patients under isolation in the hospital.