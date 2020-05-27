Global coronavirus Cases Top 5.5 Million: Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 5.5 million globally, with over 348,000 fatalities and more than 2.2 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is leading the world in the number of both COVID-19 infections and deaths, totaling more than 1.6 million and nearly 100,000, respectively.

World Health Organization expressed concern Tuesday over signs the spread of the new coronavirus is "still accelerating" in Brazil, Peru and Chile.

"In South America, we are particularly concerned that the number of new cases reported last week in Brazil was the highest for a seven-day period, since the outbreak began," said Carissa Etienne, director of the Washington-based Pan American Health Organization.

"Both Peru and Chile are also reporting a high incidence, a sign that transmission is still accelerating in these countries," she said at a weekly briefing.

The Pan American Health Organization, which serves as the regional office for the World Health Organization, has been monitoring the pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The White House on Sunday said it was prohibiting most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks. Brazil has emerged as the world's No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases, with over 391,000 confirmed infections.

Russia will gradually ease restrictions on domestic tourism starting June 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced to hold the Victory Day parade in Moscow on June 24.

Spanish government has declared 10 days of mourning starting on Wednesday for the over 27,000 people who have died from coronavirus in the country.