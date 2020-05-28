Lyricist-poet Ratna Shamsher Thapa Dies

Legendary lyricist and poet Ratna Shamsher Thapa has passed away. He breathed his last at 12:30 pm on May 28 at Norvic Hospital. He was 82.
He succumbed to pneumonia, according to a close family member Shiva Acharya. He informed that Thapa was taken to the hospital in the evening of May 27.
