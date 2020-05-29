Trump Calls Coronavirus 'Very Bad Gift From China'

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his accusation that China is to blame for the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump called the virus a "very bad gift from China," adding that the virus "marches on" all over the world.

Trump posted another tweet the same day acknowledging that the US death toll has surpassed 100,000, a milestone he called "very sad."

He also wrote, "To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent."

The number of confirmed US fatalities from the virus exceeded 100,000 on Wednesday. Some media outlets criticized Trump for not commenting on it that day.

Trump said in late March that if the number stayed below 100,000, "we all together have done a very good job."

All 50 states have now partially reopened their economies. But the daily number of fatalities has recently remained around 500.

Source: NHK