Cyclone Nisarga’s Effect Over Nepal

As cyclonic storm Nisarga is landing at Mumbai today, now the cyclone has partial impact over Nepal’s weather system.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudur Pashchim Province

Map source: The Indian Express

The division predicts partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places throughout the country tonight.