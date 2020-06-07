Rain Will Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Low pressure area as remnant of Cyclone Nisarga lies over Bihar and adjoining north east Uttar Pradesh. The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is over western Nepal.

During the last 24 hours, moderate to scatter rain occurred in many parts of central and western Nepal. The impacts of the system are still over Nepal.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain and thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Province 2, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.