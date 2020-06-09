Plan International Provides Food And Water For Returnees At Nepalgunj

Plan International Nepal, an international non-government organization is providing food and water for returnees those who are coming back to home from India at Jumanaha Check-point of Banke by last week.

Banke UNESCO club has distributed food, water and masks for the people, who returned to home due to the pandemic with the financial support of Plan International Nepal and co-ordination of Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan.

The food items and masks are distributing by 8 am to 9 pm every day at checkpoint. After the medical test, security personnel and government officials are facilitating to provide food and masks for each person.

Additionally, 2 mineral water jar is provided on the bus for using during travel into their destinations. The returnees also receive soap and masks and short orientation about precautions to prevent the spread of corona virus. It has also been provided psychosocial counselling to them as needed.

The most of returnees are daily wager and laborer, who went India from Banke, Bardiya, Kalikot, Surkhet, Jumla, Jajarkot, Dang, Rolpa and Accham. It is expected that the organization will provide immediate food and water as relief to 30,000 people at the check-point.

Plan International Nepal has provided medical equipment to federal government and local level in its working areas of Sunsari, Sindhuli, Makwanpur, Banke, Bardiya, Kalikot and Jumla district on COVID-19 response. The organisation also provided surgical gloves, apron, PPE Set, N95 masks, surgical masks, hand sanitizer in local level. The radio classes are running for children during lockdown with the support of Plan International Nepal.