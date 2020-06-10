Lockdowns Prevented 3 Million Deaths In Europe: study

Lockdowns Prevented 3 Million Deaths In Europe: study

June 10, 2020, 7:48 a.m.

Large-scale lockdowns and other non-pharmaceutical intervention in 11 European countries may have helped avert approximately 3.1 million deaths as the measures successfully curbed the novel coronavirus transmission, according to a new study released by the Imperial College London.

From March 2 to 29, European countries began implementing major non-pharmaceutical methods, such as school closures and national lockdowns, to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this modelling study, a team at the Imperial College London used death data to infer changes in the course of the pandemic as a result of non-pharmaceutical interventions. They analyzed data from 11 European countries, including Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany and Belgium, up until May 4.

The team estimated that by that date between 12 and 15 million individuals in these countries had been infected with coronavirus.

By comparing the number of observed deaths against those predicted by their model in the absence of interventions, the authors suggested that approximately 3.1 million deaths have been averted due to non-pharmaceutical measures.

They also calculated that the reproduction number has dropped to below one as a result of the interventions, decreasing by an average of 82 percent, although the values vary from country to country. The reproduction number means the average number of cases an infected person is likely to cause while they are infectious.

"This data suggests that without any interventions, such as lockdown and school closures, there could have been many more deaths from COVID-19. The rate of transmission has declined from high levels to ones under control in all European countries we study," said Dr Samir Bhatt, study author from the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, Jameel Institute, Imperial College London.

"Our analysis also suggests far more infections in these European countries than previously estimated. Careful consideration should now be given to the continued measures that are needed to keep SARS-CoV-2 transmission under control," Dr Bhatt also said.

Source: Xinhua

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali
Jun 10, 2020
Conciliation of MCC Would Have Sever Repercussion On Nepal-USA Ties: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
Jun 10, 2020
Russia Registers New Drug Avifavir To Contain Complications Caused By COVID-19
Jun 10, 2020
40% Of Infections From Asymptomatic People: WHO:
Jun 10, 2020
India Running Out Of Hospital Beds Amid Record Coronavirus Cases
Jun 10, 2020

More on Europe

COVID-19: UK Reports Highest Official Death Toll In Europe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Russia Reports Record 10,000 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Johnson Names New-born Son After Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Russia's Prime Minister Has Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Conciliation of MCC Would Have Sever Repercussion On Nepal-USA Ties: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Russia Registers New Drug Avifavir To Contain Complications Caused By COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
40% Of Infections From Asymptomatic People: WHO: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
India Running Out Of Hospital Beds Amid Record Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Monsoon To Be Delayed For Few More Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75