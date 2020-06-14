AMBASSADOR PARK YOUNG-SIK Enhancing Relations

Ambassador of Republic of Korea Park Young-sik’s three years tenure to Nepal highlights many important events to strengthen Nepal Korea relations

June 14, 2020, 2:40 p.m.

Ambassador Park Young-sik has completed his three years tenure to Nepal, his tenure will be remembered for a long time as a period of major breakthrough in deepening friendship, economic collaboration and Korean investment in Nepal.

He is leaving Nepal with collections of many good memories and his encounters with mountains, culture and people. Although Ambassador Park, a gentle and carrier diplomat, also has some grievances on the governance process, he was able to deal with it.

His predecessor carrier veteran diplomat Choe Young-Jin, who came to Nepal in the most unstable political period, had laid foundations to forward the stalled work; Ambassador Park Young-sik has pushed all the stalled works complete.

Landed in disputes with one or other local issues for almost 10 Years, the completion of 30 MW Chameliya Hydropower Project and 132kV Blanch-Attariya transmission line was one of the important milestones of Park’s tenure.

Constructed under the soft loan from Korean Exim Bank, the completion of the project was a game-changer for the far-western province of Nepal. Along with the project, the 132 kV transmission line is opening new opportunities to explore more hydropower projects in far west.

Signing Power Purchasing Agreement and Financial Closure of Trishuli 3 A project was another milestone of Park’s tenure in Nepal. Stalled almost a decade due to PPA and other issues, the first Nepal-Korea joint private sector hydropower project signed financial closure last month and enter into the construction phase.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising has played a catalytic role to move the things.

With a total investment of USD $647 involvement of IFC, Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project is the first project in Nepal involvement of many multi-lateral agencies including IFC, ADB, AIIB, K-EXIM, KDB, CDC, FMO, PROPARCO and OFID with Nepal Korea Joint venture private company.

Nepal Water and Energy Development Company, which has key owners are Korea South-East Power, Daelim Industrial, Kyeryong Construction Industrial, and IFC, is constructing 216MW run-of-the-river hydropower project.

Similarly, the completion of a technical school in Butwal and hospitals in Tikapur, Jumla and Nuwakot under the support of Korean governments were some of the memorable works.

Although Nepal and Korea have very different levels of economic development and level of prosperity, they do have some common geographical realities. Ambassador Park also organized various programs during his tenure to share the things.

From next year, Nepal will have surplus electricity. Having known for its high-level electric vehicle technology, Nepal can gain a lot from South Korea to transform Nepal’s transport sector from fossil dependent transport to clean energy-based transportation.

As Nepal is searching for the work opportunity for Nepali young, Korea agrees to increase Nepalese workers under the Employment Permit System (EPS).

As the Government Republic of Korea has Appointed Park Chong-suk as a new ambassador to Nepal, one can expect a new height in the bilateral relations between Nepal and Korea. He previously served as the dean of Planning and Assessment at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy Yonhap News Agency Reported.

Diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was established on 15 May 1974. The Republic of Korea opened its Embassy in Kathmandu in 1974. Nepal established its Embassy in Seoul in 2007. The relations between the two countries are based on goodwill, friendship and mutual cooperation.

As the ambassador Park Young-sik is returning home shortly following the completion of his three years tenure and will take his new position in the ministry, Nepal-Korea relations will move further under the leadership of his successor.

A Correspondent

NIBL-ACE CAPITAL Leadership Matter
Jun 09, 2020
COVID-19 Economic Implications
May 22, 2020
PRASHASTI ARYAL Rising Poet
May 18, 2020
NCP FEUD Beginning Of End
May 18, 2020
MIGRANT WORKERS Homeward Rush
May 08, 2020

More on National

Nepal House Clears New Map Bill, Oli Calls For Talks, India Frosty In Response By Yubaraj Ghimire 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nepal Violates Current Understanding To Hold Talks On Outstanding Boundary Issues: India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 14 minutes ago
Practical Action And Mercy Corps Show Enormous Gaps In Flood Preparation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 20 minutes ago
“We Have Geographical, Cultural, Historical, Religious Linkages With Nepal: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nepal Spends Nearly Rs.4 Billion To Import Medical Goods For Prevention of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Formed An Expert Team To Collect Evidence On Nepal-India Borders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Vehicles Requires Permission From MoHA To Entry Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Nepal On A Larger Geopolitical Modification In The Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Landslide Took Life Of Eight People In Parbat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Miss Universe Nepal New Franchise Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Three Dead, Six Missing In Landslide In Parbat, Bus Park Washed Away In Rukum By Flash Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.7 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75