US Supreme Court Backs Protection For LGBT Workers

US Supreme Court Backs Protection For LGBT Workers

June 16, 2020, 7:42 a.m.

The top court in the US has ruled that employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender are breaking the country's civil rights laws.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court said federal law, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, should be understood to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The ruling is a major win for LGBT workers and their allies. And it comes even though the court has become more conservative.

Lawyers for the employers had argued that the authors of the 1964 Civil Rights Act had not intended it to apply to cases involving sexual orientation and gender identity. The Trump administration sided with that argument.

But Judge Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated to the court by President Donald Trump, said acting against an employee on those grounds necessarily takes sex into account.

"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," he wrote.

Members of the LGBT community across the US were celebrating on hearing the news.

Today's Supreme Court ruling brought me to tears. As a gay man lucky enough to live in California and originally come from New York I've never had to personally worry about losing a job or not being hired simply because of my sexual orientation.

But as a financial adviser working with clients all around the country for over 30 years, I've heard countless stories of people who have lost their jobs simply for being gay. It's angered and saddened me for so long.

For years now, I have been speaking at seminars or with friends and family about how in this day and age it's still perfectly legal to fire someone just because they're gay. Many people didn't believe me. Until today.

What does the ruling mean?

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbids employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as gender, race, colour, national origin and religion.

Under the Obama administration, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces the anti-discrimination law, said it included gender identity and sexual orientation. But the Trump administration has moved to roll back some protections in healthcare and other areas.

While some states in the US had already explicitly extended such protections to LGBT workers, many have not.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

New Delhi Asks Nepal Pause Map Process, Come To Table
Jun 16, 2020
PM Oli’s Move Will Not Be Favorable To Nepali People: Karan Singh
Jun 16, 2020
Coronavirus More Likely To Kill Those With Chronic Conditions: CDC
Jun 16, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Exceed 8 Million Worldwide
Jun 16, 2020
Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5
Jun 16, 2020

More on US

Anti-racism Protests On 3rd Weekend In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Trump 'Generally' Supports Ending Chokeholds For Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Top US Military Officer Regrets Joining Trump Walk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
George Floyd Death: 'Stop The Pain', Brother Tells US Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Trump 'Drifted Away' From Constitution, Says Ex-military Chief Colin Powell By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Joe Biden Officially Clinches US Democratic Nomination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

New Delhi Asks Nepal Pause Map Process, Come To Table By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
PM Oli’s Move Will Not Be Favorable To Nepali People: Karan Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Coronavirus More Likely To Kill Those With Chronic Conditions: CDC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Exceed 8 Million Worldwide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Nepal Carried Out 13921 PCR And RDT Tests On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75