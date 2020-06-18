Neal Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases In Single Day With 671 New Cases

June 18, 2020, 5:16 p.m.

Nepal recorded the highest number of cases in a single day with 671 confirmed cases. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Jageshwor Gautam informed that Nepal’s total tally reaches to 7848 with 22 deaths.

Out of 671 persons, 591 were males 80 females who were detected COVID-19 in the last 24 hours said Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today. More

Two persons of Kailali succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Dr. Gautam informed. A 46-year old male of Godawari Municipality-4, Kailali district, who was receiving treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital after being identified with COVID-19 on June 17 died on Wednesday.

Likewise, a 43-year old female of Lamkichuha-2, Kailali district, suffering from subdural hematoma who was admitted to Nepalgunj Medical College for surgery had tested positive for the virus on June 17. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 7,848, including 1,186 cases of recovery and 22 death cases.

