Light To Moderate Rains Will Likely to Occur In Province 1,2 And Bagmati

Light To Moderate Rains Will Likely to Occur In Province 1,2 And Bagmati

June 20, 2020, 7:15 a.m.

A cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area. A trough is Pradesh. There will be generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to the division, there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerating: WHO
Jun 20, 2020
China’s 3 Vaccines Are Preparing For Phase 3 Clinical Trials
Jun 20, 2020
India PM Modi Says Military Will Keep Borders Secure
Jun 20, 2020
Italy's Neos Airlines Operated First Repatriation Flights From Kathmandu
Jun 19, 2020
Nepal Conducts 436623 COVID-19 Tests Till Friday
Jun 19, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Update And Forecast For June 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 56 minutes ago
Moderate To Heavy Rains Is Likely To Occur province 1, 2,Bagmati And 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Some Places Of Province 1, 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely To Occur In Bagmati,Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Monsoon Will Likely To Bring Rain In Province 1 And 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerating: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020
China’s 3 Vaccines Are Preparing For Phase 3 Clinical Trials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020
India PM Modi Says Military Will Keep Borders Secure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2020
Italy's Neos Airlines Operated First Repatriation Flights From Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2020
Nepal Conducts 436623 COVID-19 Tests Till Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2020
3 New Cases Detected In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75