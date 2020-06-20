Light To Moderate Rains Will Likely to Occur In Province 1,2 And Bagmati

A cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area. A trough is Pradesh. There will be generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to the division, there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.