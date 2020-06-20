Nepal Is Open To Talk With India On Kalapani Border Disputes: Foreign Minister Gyawali

June 20, 2020, 8:10 a.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that Nepal is open to talks with India at any levels reports The Rising Nepal.

He expressed confidence on the discussion and dialogue based on trust between the two neighbours. Fruitful discussions could not be held in the past despite the initiation of some processes and mechanisms reports the daily quoting minister Gyawali.

“Nepal always wants to resolve the problems with India through dialogue. Leaders of both the countries have a historical liability to fulfill,” Gyawali said in an interview with this daily on Friday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday that Nepal was waiting for the response of India on the two diplomatic notes sent by Nepal on border issue.

Minister Gyawali’s remarks came following publication of a updated map by Nepal including the Kalapani region in its territory and amending the Constitution to include the new map in the Coat of Arms.

Nepal had already sent two diplomatic notes to the Indian Government expressing Nepal’s position on the boundary issue especially in the kalapani. Recently, Nepal

The second note was handed over to Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra in May this year expressing Nepal’s position on boundary issues especially in the Kalapani area when the southern neighbour constructed a road connecting the strategic Lipulek pass at the Nepal-China border through Nepal’s territory.

But India has not responded to these notes while Nepal awaits it desperately.

