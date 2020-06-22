Weather Update And Forecast For June 22 Across Nepal

Monsoon is active over Nepal and a tough extending in Utter Pradesh close to Nepal. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Division, light to moderate rain is possible at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.