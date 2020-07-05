Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1,2, Gandak and 5

July 5, 2020, 7:31 a.m.

A trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal. The monsoon trough is over Nepal. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Davison, there will be a light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5

Given the increasing rainfall, there will likely increase the water level in Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla and other small rivers of province 2 resulting in a flood.

