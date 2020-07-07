Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal Heavy Rains Likely To Occur In Some Places

The monsoon trough is now passing through India close Nepal border. There will be mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, heavy to very heavy rain with some extremely heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely over some parts tonight.

There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7 and at some places of Province 1 and Province 2 and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

In Provnce 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandkai and 5 isolated extremely heavy rainfall is possible. Torrential downpours may result in slippery roads, flooding, and road closures. Meterological Forecasting Division has kept Karnali and Sudurpashcim under red warning.