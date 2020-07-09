Heavy Rain Will Likely To Increase Water Levels In Major Rivers In Nepal

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said and urged for precaution against flood and landslide given intensity of rain across Nepal.

The Authority said the water level in the Kankai, Koshi, Kamala, Bagmati, Narayani rivers and their tributaries will increase leading to the risk of flood and water-induced disasters. It stated that big flood might occur in the rivulets and rivers flowing through the Chure and Tarai region especially in State-1 and State-2, urging the residents of these regions to take special alertness.

RSS reports that the Authority, through a notice, stated that one can call toll-free phone number 1155 of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology for information related to flood that might occur in big rivers and the toll-free phone number 1149 of the National Emergency Operation Centre for emergency service.

Monsoon activities will likely intensify from today until Sunday, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has said.

Meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said there was the possibility of increased monsoon activities in the next four days due to the location of the monsoon low pressure system near the Tarai region of Nepal.

According to her, heavy rainfall is forecast at some places of State-1, State-2, Bagmati State and Gandaki State. "The monsoon still has time before it exits. Therefore, the current amount of rainfall cannot be said to be the year's heaviest," she said. It is predicted that largest amount of rainfall so far will occur in State-1, State-2, Bagmati State and Gandaki State in the coming four days ever since the start of the monsoon.

Heavy rainfall has increased the risk of flood, inundation and landslide as a lot of rainfall has been taking place since mid-April this year. There is possibility of occurrence of floods in the rivulets, brooks, streams, rivers and lakes in the hilly region. Similarly, landslides can also likely occur at several places in the hilly region