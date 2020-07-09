Nepal Blocked All Indian News TV Channels except DD

Foreign Channel Distribution Multi System Operator (MSO) in Nepal has decided to block cable distributers in Nepal block all Indian channels. The decision came after the government decided to take appropriate legal and diplomatic step to protest misleading news by Indian TV channels about Nepal and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ) earlier has condemned the misleading news produced by Indian TV Channels. Former Deputy Prime Minister and Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Narayan Kaji Shrestha demanded that the Indian media must stop the baseless propaganda against Nepal government and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shrestha expressed his disbelief on the extent to which some media channels have gone to defame the current government. “The baseless propaganda by the Indian media against Nepal government and our Prime Minister has crossed all limits. This is getting too much. Stop with the nonsense.”

He further stated, “Nepal is united as far as matters related to sovereignty and geographical integrity are concerned. What we do here is our concern. Divide and rule policies tried by foreign elements will not work here.”

His scalding views about Indian media came after an Indian news channel, Zee Hindustan, broadcasted an imaginative and defamatory program linking PM Oli with Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

During the 16-minute program with a headline derogatory towards Oli and the Chinese envoy, the anchors had said that PM Oli had been expressing views against Indian interest due to the influence of Ambassador Yanqi.