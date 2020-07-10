Moderate To Heavy Rain Will Likely To Occur In Some Places Of Nepal

The axis of Monsoon trough has shifted north and is extending from close East to West Nepal’s terai. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with one or two very heavy spells may occur over some of the provinces in Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country with , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the country.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

As the rain intensifies, the water levels in many rivers have gone up. Some of the rivers even have crossed the dangers level. Kosi and Narayani and Karnali are swelling as other rivers like Bagmati, Kamala and Rapti.