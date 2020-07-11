Heavy Rainfall Likely In Few Places Of Nepal

July 11, 2020, 6:47 a.m.

The axis of Monsoon trough has shifted north and is extending across India from Punjab, Utter Pradesh, Bihar to West Bengal close to Nepal’s terai region.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with one or two very heavy spells may occur over in many parts of Nepal. There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

In the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain occurred over many parts of seven provinces. During the period Pokhra received 255.9 mm rain followed by Bhairahawa 135.3, Simara 136.4, Kathmandu 28.4, Dhankuta 42.1, Dharan 50.5 and Jiri 83.0.

