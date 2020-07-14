Monsoon Trough Is Close To Himalaya, Heavy Rain Likely

The monsoon trough is running close to the foothills of Himalaya but it shifted to further south in India. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 5.

