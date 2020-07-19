Chances Of Heavy Rainfalls In Province 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Meterological Forecasting Division predicts light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country. According to the division, chance of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Province 1 and Province 5.

The monsoon trough has undergone some changes. The axis of monsoon trough now passes Southern Parts of India close to Nepal’s teri.