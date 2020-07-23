Nepal’s COVID-19 Situation Update

Nepal’s COVID-19 Situation Update

July 23, 2020, 7:06 p.m.

Ministry of Health & Population, Nepal released Situation update report of 23 July 2020.More

The reports highlight health sector response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), recovery from COVID-19, active cases of infection across the country and people in quarantine as well as death.

EdmwW4ZU8AIHLW2.jpg

EdmwW4fUMAAkIlh.jpg

EdmwW5LUEAAyguy.jpg

