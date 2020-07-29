Himalayan Airlines Provides PCR Machine And Other Medical Equipments To AMDA Hospital Damak And CCMC Gulmi

Himalaya Airlines donated a portable ventilator and other medical items to AMDA Hospital, Damak, Jhapa and a PCR machine to Covid-19 Control Management Centre (CCMC) Gulmi.

As part of its CSR commitment to support the Government of Nepal’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Himalaya Airlines donated a PCR (NAE-32, ICTOB-16) machine and other essential medical supplies.

According to a press release issued by the Airlines, that support included 51200 disposable medical masks, 606 medical face shields, 575 medical goggles, 40 medical infrared thermometers, 35 pairs of protective boots and 5000 pairs of disposable gloves to Covid-19 Control Management Centre (CCMC) Gulmi.

The donation was handed over jointly by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Vijay Shrestha, Vice President - Himalaya Airlines, in Gulmi in the premises of CCMC to the Mayor of Resunga Municipality Dilli Raj Bhusal.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kumar Gyawali said,“any amount of medical supplies is not enough at this time of crisis, we are thankful to Himalaya Airlines for their abiding support at the time when then the nation along with the whole world is going through the difficult phase. These critical supplies are very timely. Their use will help protect our health workers who are at the frontlines working tirelessly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Vice President Vijay Shrestha expressed, “Himalaya Airlines is proud to continue its support with the Government of Nepal in its efforts to contain COVID-19. In this difficult period, it is our civic duty to support the Government. The donated PPE supplies reiterate Himalaya’s long-term commitment to serve beyond the call of our duty and help the nation in every possible way.”

Continuing the donation support, on Friday, July 24, 2020, President of Himalaya Airlines, Zhou Enyong, handed over a portable ventilator along with 500 RDT Kits, 100 PPE sets, 500 N-95 masks, 2000 pairs of surgical masks, 5000 pairs of disposable gloves and 5 infrared thermometers to AMDA Hospital, Damak, Jhapa. Indra Bhandari, Principal Private Secretary of Prime Minister, thanked Himalaya Airlines while receiving the donated PPE materials on behalf of the hospital.

Speaking during the handover, President Zhou Enyong remarked, “Our consistent commitment and business value is, first of all, to serve and make a contribution to the country and society.

During the pandemic, though the airline itself is going through a crucial phase, facing many difficulties; we have made our best efforts to contribute in various ways, be it with donating funds or medical supplies or by operating Cargo flights for critical supplies and repatriation flights to various