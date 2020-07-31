Weather Forecast For July 31 Across Nepal

The axis of Monsoon trough is passing through Nepal from east west and monsoon is still active. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country. There will be chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, heavy rains are likely light to moderate rain is possible at many places of throughout the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.