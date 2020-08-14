Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province

Aug. 14, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

The monsoon trough is passing through close of western parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the country. There will be chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

