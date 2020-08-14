Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province

The monsoon trough is passing through close of western parts of Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the country. There will be chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province.
During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.
