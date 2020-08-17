Testing of CanSino's COVID-19 Candidate Vaccine Begins In Russia

Testing of CanSino's COVID-19 Candidate Vaccine Begins In Russia

Aug. 17, 2020, 7:03 p.m.

Russia’s Petrovax has started a late-stage trial of a COVID-19 candidate vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc in the country, records show, as the Chinese drug firm steps up testing abroad to close in on regulatory approval.

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine already has approval for use by China’s military after early and mid-stage trials, and further late-stage trials are being lined up for Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

CanSino last month said it was in talks for opportunities to launch late-stage - or Phase 3 - trials in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil and Chile.

The company has won a patent approval from Beijing for the vaccine, Chinese state media reported on Sunday, citing documents from the country’s intellectual property regulator.

This is the first trial of a potential vaccine developed by a foreign company to take place in Russia, while the country prepares to start mass production of its domestic shot developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute.

Russian pharmaceutical company Petrovax confirmed it was running the trial for CanSino in a statement on Saturday.

If the vaccine is approved in the country, it said it would also produce the shot at its facilities in the Moscow region, with plans to supply the Russian market, as well as CIS countries. It didn’t give further details.

CanSino and compatriots including Sinovac Biotech Ltd and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) are testing candidates overseas as China becomes less conducive for Phase 3 trials due to its small number of new COVID-19 cases.

The completion of Phase 3 trials is generally required for regulatory approval to distribute a vaccine for public use.

Russia's state register bit.ly/2DSHY0O for clinical trials showed a Phase 3 study of CanSino's potential shot, expected to recruit 625 participants across eight medical institutes to test the safety and effectiveness of Ad5-nCoV, began on Friday.

CanSino declined to offer more details on the Russian trial when contacted by Reuters, saying the information was confidential.

Last month, Russian biotech group Biocad said it was discussing producing in China a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Russia’s Vector state virology institute.

Reuters

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 50,000
Aug 17, 2020
Russia Says Medics To Get Anti-COVID Shots In Two Weeks, Rejects Safety Concerns
Aug 12, 2020
Democrat Joe Biden Chooses Senator Kamala Harris For White House Running Mate
Aug 12, 2020
Russia Becomes First Country To Approve A COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Putin
Aug 11, 2020
India Suffers Record Jump In COVID-19 Cases To Pass 2 Million
Aug 07, 2020

More on Health

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 50,000 By Reuters 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 169 COVID-19 Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Nepal's COVID-19 Cases Reach 27241 With 581 New Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
COVID-19: Over 13.5 Million Recover Globally And 773000 Deaths By Agencies 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
China Likely To Take Lead Along Russia In Accelerated Global Vaccine Race, Production Likely Before December: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Reported 172 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

SEE Results Published, Internal Evaluation Score Of 472,078 Students Certified By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
Police Prevented Over 2800 Vehicles From Entering The Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
Nepal And India Agree To Boost Implementation Of Bilateral Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
IFC Appoints A New Resident Representative For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2020
NAC, Himalayan Airlines Begin Fifth Phase Of Rescue Flights From Today By Agencies Aug 17, 2020
Nepal Police Arrested Angolan National For Swindling Rs 4.8 Through Online By Agencies Aug 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75