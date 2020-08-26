COVID-19 Positive Rate Decline In India

There has been a steady decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 despite an exponential increase in testing, the Centre said, underlining that the number of active cases of the infection have reduced by 6,423 in a day for the first time. On Tuesday, India’s Covid tally rose to 31,67,324 with 60,975 cases fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours while the death-toll climbed to 58,390, with 848 new fatalities.

Thanks to the weekend effect, there was a significant drop in the number of new cases of novel Coronavirus reported. In fact, it was one of those rare occasions that the new cases were outnumbered by those who were declared to have recovered from the disease. This weekend the dip in the testing numbers was more pronounced, because it came immediately after a new high of over one million tests a day was achieved. It’s been almost three weeks now that the number of new cases in India have been more than 60,000. But the 70,000-mark has not been breached till now, though it has come in close proximity to that number.

Fresh guidelines for unlock 4 are expected to be announced in the coming days. Metro service in Delhi NCR, suspended since March 22 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, is likely to resume in September, an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

Globally, over 23 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus including over 8 lakh who died. The World Health Organization has said there are reports that a Hong Kong man became infected twice and that it provide important information for scientists studying immunity and developing a vaccine.

There are over 23.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 815,000 fatalities and more than 15.4 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has seen over 5.7 million infections and more than 178,000 deaths so far – both the highest in the world.