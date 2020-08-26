Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Bagmati Province

Aug. 26, 2020, 6:40 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province.

During the next 24 hours there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

A low pressure area is over the North Bay of Bengal it is expected to intensify into a well marked low pressure area during next 24 hours and there is effect of moisture of Bay of Bengal.

