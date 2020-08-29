Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1 And Sudurpaschim

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province.

The axis of the monsoon trough is running South of Nepal. A well-marked low-pressure area is over Eastern parts of India is also moving towards Central India.