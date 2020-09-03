Messi's Transfer Fee Could Be Cut To €100 Million

The attacker could be cut loose for a relatively small sum

Sept. 3, 2020, 7:02 a.m.

Lionel Messi may be allowed to leave Barcelona for just €100 million (£88m/$118m), reports the Telegraph.

Sources close to the situation claim a significant compromise will likely be reached over the Argentine's asking price with Barca currently demanding his full €700 million (£621m/$830m) release be paid. Goal

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for Messi with details of his potential contract at the Etihad recently being reported.

Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz won't be joining Benfica after the club pulled out of a loan deal, reports Record.

Diaz was set to move to Portugal on loan with the option to buy at season's end but Benfica's recent signing of Darwin Nunez has seen them abandon interest.

Chelsea set to benefit as Rennes submit bid for Sassuolo star Boga

French club Rennes have submitted a €20 million (£17m/$23m) bid plus add-ons for Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga with Chelsea set to reap the rewards of any potential transfer.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia recently turned a €15m (£13.5m/$18m) buy-back clause on Boga into a shrewd sell-on clause that will see Chelsea claim 10-15 per cent of any agreed fee.

Sassuolo have set an asking price of €30 million for Boga with Serie A trio Atalanta, Napoli and Roma all circling for the 23-year-old, who has impressed over the past two seasons in Italy's top-flight.

Source: Goal.com

Agencies

State Affairs Committee Directed The Government To Release COVID-19 Patient Only After Negative Test
Sep 03, 2020
Nerve Agent Novichok Found In Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany
Sep 03, 2020
Over 25.6 Million People Around The World Confirmed COVID-19
Sep 02, 2020
China Must Resolutely Counterattack India’s Opportunist Move: Global Times
Sep 02, 2020
Messi To Leave Barcelona For Stuttgart? Fans Begin €900 Million Crowdfund Attempt
Sep 01, 2020

More on Sports

Messi To Leave Barcelona For Stuttgart? Fans Begin €900 Million Crowdfund Attempt By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Messi Can Only Cancel Barcelona Contract If €700 Million Release Clause Is Paid, La Liga Confirms By News Desk 3 days, 5 hours ago
Lyon Wins Women’s Champion League Fifth Time By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Messi, Ronaldo And Guardiola Will Join PSG By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Arsenal Defeats Liverpool In Penalties By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Messi Seeks Meeting With Barcelona Board As He Wants To Leave Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

India Reports 83,883 Coronavirus Infections By REUTERS Sep 03, 2020
At Least 30 People Disappeared In A Landslide In Baglung District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2020
BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting To Be Held In Early 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2020
State Affairs Committee Directed The Government To Release COVID-19 Patient Only After Negative Test By Agencies Sep 03, 2020
US Says It Will Not Pay WHO Fees In Coronavirus Spat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2020
Nerve Agent Novichok Found In Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany By Agencies Sep 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75