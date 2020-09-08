China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Appears Safe, Slightly weaker In Elderly

China's Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Appears Safe, Slightly weaker In Elderly

Sept. 8, 2020, 8:16 a.m.

BEIJING Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd (SVA.O) said on Monday its coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to be safe for older people, according to preliminary results from an early to mid-stage trial, while the immune responses triggered by the vaccine were slightly weaker than younger adults.

Health officials have been concerned about whether experimental vaccines could safely protect the elderly, whose immune systems usually react less robustly to vaccines, against the virus that has led to nearly 890,000 deaths worldwide.

Sinovac’s candidate CoronaVac did not cause severe side effects in a combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials launched in May involving 421 participants aged at least 60, Liu Peicheng, Sinovac’s media representative, told Reuters. The complete results have not been published and were not made available to Reuters.

Four of the world’s eight vaccines that are in the third phase of trials are from China.

For three groups of participants who respectively took two shots of low, medium and high-dose CoronaVac, over 90% of them experienced significant increase in antibody levels, while the levels were slightly lower than those seen in younger subjects but in line with expectation, Liu said in a statement.

CoronaVac, being tested in Brazil and Indonesia in the final-stage human trials to evaluate whether it is effective and safe enough to obtain regulatory approvals for mass use, has already been given to tens of thousands of people, including about 90% of Sinovac employees and their families, as part of China’s emergency inoculation scheme to protect people facing high infection risk.

The potential vaccine could remain stable for up to three years in storage, Liu said, which might offer Sinovac some advantage in vaccine distribution to regions where cold-chain storage is not an option.

Such estimation is extrapolated from the fact that vaccines readings stayed within acceptable ranges for 42 days at 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), 28 days at 37C (98.6 F), and five months for 2-8C (35.6-46.4 F), Liu said, without disclosing complete data.

REUTERS

India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Infections
Sep 07, 2020
China’s Sinovac’s CEO Says 90% Of Its employees, Families Took Coronavirus Vaccine
Sep 07, 2020
India Reports Global Daily Record Of New COVID-19 Cases
Sep 06, 2020
China's CNBG, Sinovac To Test Coronavirus Vaccines In Pakistan And Serbia
Sep 05, 2020
Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Antibody Response: The Lancet
Sep 04, 2020

More on Health

India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Infections By REUTERS 18 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal’s Five Districts Are Free Of COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 45 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 326 New COVID-19 Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Death Reach 300 With 979 New Cases And Total 47236 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 41 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Reaches 26.9 Million, 17.9 Million Recover Globally By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Foreign Governments Can Purchase Vaccines From China In The Case Of An Emergency: Sinovac By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Aging Nepal Received UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020
ADB Will Hold Second Stage Of Its 53rd Annual Board Meeting On 17-18 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020
Government Is Serious To Control Air Pollution: Secretary Dr. Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2020
Addressing Water Security In The South Asian Region Through Nexus Governance By Pratik Poudel Sep 08, 2020
India's 'Severe Military Provocation' Stirs Up Tensions In Region: Chinese Military By Agencies Sep 08, 2020
Messi Back In Barcelona Training For First Time Since Failed Attempt To Leave By Agencies Sep 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75