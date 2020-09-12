Heavy Rain At One Or Two Place Of Province 1 And 2

Sept. 12, 2020, 7:26 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Province 2.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Currently the monsoon trough is above its normal position just south of Nepal. Similarly, the low pressure area is building in West Bengal. Given the current trends of weather, withdrawal process is unlikely to begin as the westerly winds continued to be strong.

