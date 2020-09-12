Qatar Airways Resume Regular Flights

Qatar Airways Resume Regular Flights

Sept. 12, 2020, 8:33 a.m.

Qatar Airways has announced that it has resumed has resumed three weekly flights from Kathmandu to various other destinations. The airlines has started the flights from September 5, 2020.The decision came following Nepal Government’s decision to ease restrictions on international flights.

According to a press release issued by the airlines, it said two state-of-the art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and Airbus A320 aircraft will resume flights to connect Nepal with other countries, in line with government’s guidelines.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, following categories of passengers are allowed to travel to Kathmandu – Nepali citizens, United Nations/specialized organisations, development partners and diplomatic staffs working in Nepal.

All passengers must have a negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours of scheduled flight time and must have completed an online entry form, reads the statement. Qatar is a first international airline to resume regular flights to Nepal. This will likely to reduce the current airfare.

