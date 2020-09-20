Weather Update And Forecast For September 20 Across Nepal

Sept. 20, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of the country.

wAccording to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Weather Systems across the country:

The western end of the axis of the monsoon line lies on the foothills of the Himalayas. A cyclonic circulation is also seen over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

The second effective seasonal system of the month of September over the Bay of Bengal can develop over the next 24 hours as an area of ​​low pressure.

